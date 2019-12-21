Rihanna, Modeling World Post Tributes To Disabled Model Mama Cax After News Of Passing

Mama Cax, a model who made waves in the industry due to slaying runways despite her disability, has passed away at the age of 30. Rihanna and others in the fashion industry offered tribute to the Haitian-born model who was an inspiration for many.

The family of Cax, born Cacsmy Brutus, shared an Instagram message that she passed last Monday after a week-long stay in a hospital. Cax, as has been reported, was a cancer survivor and overcame several health issues to achieve her success as a model and activist.

From Instagram:

It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world.

To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life’s several challenges headon and successfully. It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth.

Rihanna featured Cax in her Savage X Fenty lingerie show earlier this year and was among the many who shared their thoughts regarding the loss.

“A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe,” Rihanna shared in a caption of a photo via Twitter featuring Cax walking the runway.

Model Tess Holiday’s moving tribute to Cax exemplifies how much she meant to underrepresented models and the touching note will have many reaching for a box of tissue. Model Iskra Lawrence also shared similar sentiments. View them all below and our condolences to the family of Mama Cax.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax pic.twitter.com/Nq43DoJZb9 — Rihanna (@rihanna) December 20, 2019

