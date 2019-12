Congratulations to Milano!

Over the weekend Milano hosted her annual Milano Di Rouge fashion show at the Crystal Tea Room and it was a huge extravaganza success.

Not only did she have a sold out show, but drippin in her Milano Di Rouge bodysuit and Balenciaga scarf, she also revealed her baby bump!

People have speculated her pregnancy, but over the weekend we got our definite confirmation.

We wish you much success and a health pregnancy journey Milano !

