Advertising Opportunities:

Radio | Events | Digital

Radio One Philadelphia is devoted to creating relevant, useful marketing and on-air / digital solutions to help brands navigate the deeply rooted urban culture that we know, because we shape it everyday. We keep it real. We take our job seriously from the radio dial to digital/social. And from the car to a mobile device. We keep our audience covered 24/7. It’s safe to say we have an ear to the street and eyes on the future, as we help advertisers become not just a brand, but a consumer’s choice brand.

We engages over 200,000 African-Americans monthly! Advertising with 103.9 WPHI, 1039HipHop.com & Radio One is the most effective way to reach the urban Philadelphia Metro market. You can reach your target audience effectively and efficiently on Radio-One’s 3 local websites as well as the large number of Philadelphia-specific visitors on the rest of our network of national sites or through our other digital marketing assets.

Click here to get more info.

To contact the Sales Department, fill out the information below:

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: