Meek Mill continues to put his money where his mouth is. He is releasing some branded gear that will aid an initiative near and dear to his heart.

As spotted on Complex the Philadelphia lyricist has announced a collaboration with his company Lids. Naturally the piece is a fitted cap and features the DreamChasers branding. The 9FIFTY snapback has his record label’s signature “DC” logo on the front and “Motivational Use Only” embroidered on the side panel.

There is also a philanthropic element to this release as a percentage of the net profits will be donated to REFORM Alliance. The organization is dedicated to reforming the criminal justice system in the United States. The “Dangerous” rapper founded it along with Michael Rubin, JAY-Z, Robert Kraft, Robert F. Smith and Clara Wu Tsai.

Meek detailed his excitement about the release in a formal statement. “Having my own line with LIDS is special, but I’m especially proud that proceeds from this hat will be used to help fix the broken criminal justice system,” Meek says. “I’m grateful that our team at LIDS was committed to making a hat that’s stylish, but will go toward a greater cause.”

The red colorway will be available at LIDS locations throughout the country starting Tuesday, December 3.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Meek Mill Unveils Lids Collaboration Benefiting REFORM Alliance was originally published on hiphopwired.com

