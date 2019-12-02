Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Hang On Thanksgiving Weekend

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner were seen together over Thanksgiving weekend.

Scott joined Jenner and some of the Kardashian family in Palm Springs for the holiday. Video evidence was posted on Instagram.

So what does this say about their relationship? A source told ET, “Although the duo is spending time together and have been flirty, they’re not back together officially. However, everyone around them is hopeful they will work it out.” The source also said the two want to be on good terms for their daughter Stormi.

So, where does Drake fit into all of this? With rumors of Kylie and Drizzy dating, a source told Us Weekly, “Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries.”