NY Congresswoman Introduces Bill To Make T.I.’s “Virginity Tests” Illegal

T.I.’s “joke” about him taking his daughter to the doctor for a hymen check is now getting attention in the political arena.

New York Congresswoman, Michaelle Solages, has introduced a bill that would make it illegal for a physician to perform “virginity tests” as a means to confirm whether or not a woman is a virgin.

According to a report from TMZ the bill states, “that if someone disregards these rules, it will be considered an act of professional misconduct.”

Solages is pushing for the act to be charged as a D felony and the physician to be charged with sexual assault.

