Finding good airline deals can be the perfect way to start your holiday travels!

With average domestic airline prices at a medium of $379, searching for cheap flights can seem like hunting for a needle in a haystack.

Related: Tamar Braxton Is Disrespected By Pilot on Delta Airlines!

But exactly how many Philadelphians can say they ever luck up when booking flights?

Not Many! According to The Point Guys, the city ranks eighth for most expensive airports to fly out of in the United States.

Amoung Philadelphia, New Jersey’s Newark International Airport was rated the worst airport to travel from.

Determining factors in the ranking focused on key airport-related travel expenses like domestic airfare, luggage rentals, and parking fees.

Airfare prices have increased by $44 since 2009, allowing airlines to make over $27.1 billion a year from airline fees alone.

Check out what other cities ranked on the list below:

1. Newark Liberty International Airport

2. John F. Kennedy International Airport

3. Washington Dulles International Airport

4. San Francisco International Airport

5. LaGuardia Airport in New York

6. Salt Lake City International

7. George Bush Intercontinental Airport

8. Philadelphia International Airport

9. Charlotte Douglas International Airport

10. Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport Ranked Most Expensive In U.S. Departures was originally published on rnbphilly.com