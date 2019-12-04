Jennifer Lopez On ‘Hustlers’ Critics: You’re Just Not Use to Seeing It

During a Q&A session at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Jennifer Lopez along with her Hustlers co-stars discussed the strong female storyline that scared a lot of men away from the theater.

Writer/Director Lorene Scafaria and producers Jessica Elbaum and Elain Goldsmith-Thomas were also in attendance after the movie was screened for an intimate media audience.

Questions about the resistance that was present during the making of the movie were answered by Lopez who said, “Those complicated type of female characters is not something you always get to see. And I think it scared off a lot of people in the beginning.”