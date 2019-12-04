Philadelphia Phillies Sign Former Mets Pitcher To A $100 Million Free Agent Contract

The Philadelphia Phillies have a new $100 million player to add to their 2020 roster in pitcher Zack Wheeler. A former New York Mets pitcher, the 29-year-old has gone 23-15 with a 3.65 ERA over the past two seasons with 374 strikeouts. He is considered to be one of the most coveted free agents in this years class, according to ESPN.

According to scouting reports: Wheeler had the second-highest WAR on the Mets pitching staff behind Jacob deGrom last season. He relies on his fastball — he set a career-high for fastball velocity in 2019 — and had a 29.4% strikeout rate on his four-seamer. He used his two-seamer more often, however, allowing a .297 batting average to opposing hitters while accumulating a 17.2% strikeout rate. As for secondary pitches, Wheeler is armed with a very good curveball (37% percent strikeout rate), but he has thrown his slider (22.8% strikeout rate) twice as often in 2019.

He entered the majors in 2013, and will be signed for next 5 seasons with the Phillies. He and Aaron Nola will be the top 2 pitchers in this years rotation. This is one of many moves Phillies fans are hoping for as the Phillies look to bounce back from a disappointing 2019 season after the signing of star Bryce Harper.

