Psychologist Warns Too Much Christmas Music ‘Can Be Harmful to Your Health’

Some psychologists are warning that too much Christmas music can be harmful to your health.

The holidays can trigger people’s emotions especially if this time of year reminds them of a loss. Hearing Christmas songs could have a negative effect and cause additional stress.

“People working in the shops have to learn how to tune out Christmas music, because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,” Clinical psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News.

