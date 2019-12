Cardi B and her daughter Kulture are on the cover of the latest edition of Vogue.

Cardi’s cover story is part of a series of women in entertainment who are moms or are about to be mothers.

In the article, Cardi says time with Kulture keeps her centered. Cardi remarks, “If I’m playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues.”

Cardi also talks about reconciling with Offset, dealing with negativity and trying to stay on top after a skyrocketing few years.