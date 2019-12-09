Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About

“Truth Hurts” rapper/singer Lizzo showed her ass at the Laker game over the weekend.

Lizzo showed up to the game wearing a thong and a shirt, which was cut out over her butt, exposing her “full moon.”

During the game, Lizzo, who is known for twerking in a thong, broke it down for a cameraman who couldn’t help but show basketball fans her twerking for the jumbotron.

Other reports stated that Lizzo was kicked out of the game for exposing her assets, however, those reports are false.