Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys

Nike has been killing the concepts for NBA jerseys the past few seasons so why not do the same for America’s favorite pastime?

The Swoosh inked a deal with the MLB that was made official in January, marking a new chapter for the league’s threads.

“We’re excited to kick off our partnership with Major League Baseball with the unveil of next season’s uniforms,” says Hal Melhart, Sr. Product Line Manager for Nike Diamond. “Each franchise has a deeply personal history, with a visual identity that continues in this update. In the future, we look forward to preserving this integrity while still bringing more of Nike’s creativity to uniform designs, as we build energy around the game for its players and its fans.”

When it was first announced almost a year ago, Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. knew that Nike was the perfect partnership. “Nike’s global brand and reputation as a leader in driving innovation makes them an ideal partner,” he said at the time.

Jerseys aside, the influence across the league is already felt because Nike has endorsements with more than 500 Major League and Minor League players. Mike Trout, Giancarlo Stanton, George Springer, Jose Ramirez, Max Scherzer, Jacob deGrom, Javier Baez and Nolan Arenado are just a few.

Not only is the technology in the jersey’s top-notch, but they look damn good too despite some fans on Twitter not feeling the swoosh logo on the chest.

How can @Nike ruin classic baseball jerseys? By putting their stupid logo on the chest🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/5ex2AGokwM — Drew C ⚾️ (@Drewpy34) December 9, 2019

Whatever baseball fans are saying the Nike logo on the front of the uniforms “ruins tradition” you all need something better to do with your lives. — 𝕽𝖊𝖉_𝕷𝖊𝖌𝖘 (@Red_Legs69) December 9, 2019

What a tragedy https://t.co/vIHf3U4AQ7 — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) December 9, 2019

Major League Baseball: *failing* MLB Executives: You know what people want? The Nike logo on the front instead of the sleeve. — SteveO (@WingedWheelBros) December 9, 2019

Dear @MLB and @nikebaseball, this change is so simple, please make it happen. I know it might not seem like Nike is getting as much exposure, but it'll be so much less abrasive. pic.twitter.com/nZN3NrqadK — Skyler in Dallas #GreenItBack (@SkylerinDallas) December 9, 2019

Check out your team’s jersey below to see if you’re feeling the subtle new designs.

Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms 32 photos Launch gallery Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms 1. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 1 of 32 2. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 2 of 32 3. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 3 of 32 4. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 4 of 32 5. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 5 of 32 6. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 6 of 32 7. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 7 of 32 8. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 8 of 32 9. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 9 of 32 10. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 10 of 32 11. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 11 of 32 12. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 12 of 32 13. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 13 of 32 14. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 14 of 32 15. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 15 of 32 16. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 16 of 32 17. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 17 of 32 18. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 18 of 32 19. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 19 of 32 20. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 20 of 32 21. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 21 of 32 22. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 22 of 32 23. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 23 of 32 24. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 24 of 32 25. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 25 of 32 26. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 26 of 32 27. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 27 of 32 28. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 28 of 32 29. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 29 of 32 30. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 30 of 32 31. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 31 of 32 32. Nike X MLB Source:NIke 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms Nike X MLB 2020 Uniforms

Baseball Fans Aren’t Feeling Nike’s New MLB Jerseys was originally published on cassiuslife.com