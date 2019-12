There may be trouble in paradise for the relationship between Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz.

Rumors are going around that Jones could already be cheating on Fizz after a video has come up showing her getting cuddly with the rapper FBG BabyGoat.

Can we all ugly laugh at the fact that Apryl Hoe Jones already got caught stepping out on fizzle pop. All that talk about how Fizz was the best she's ever had, if that was the case she wouldn't be out here embarrassing the both of them. 🤣 Karma is sweet&they're both goofy. #LHHH pic.twitter.com/8ToSLjO2hH — Joe Black (@beautifulgojira) December 8, 2019

Apryl has yet to respond to the video, but FBG has said for people to keep his name out of y’all blogs and keep y’all b*tches on a leash.