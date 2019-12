Joyner Locus made a comment on the passing of Juice Wrld saying that it’s our fault that we glorify drugs and make it cool.

He also mentioned that for those who rap about encouraging kids to try it are also at fault.

G-Herbo responds and says that artists and people in general actually go through a lot of states of mental depression and use drugs as a means to escape real world problems.

