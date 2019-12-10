Who says sneaker collecting is a young man’s game? Don’t tell that to Hollywood OG and heartthrob to some, Jeff Goldblum.

On the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping with Complex, we were surprised to learn that Jeff Goldblum has an affinity for fashion and with a chess board on his person to match his Nike Sacai’s, The Fly actor reminisces about his first pair of Pro-Keds in the 60’s and talks about getting “freaky about the [sneaker] laces.” We know how that sounds but what he means is that he’s really into sneaker laces. Wait, that didn’t sound much better but y’all know what he’s trying to say.

Aside from picking and choosing some of his favorite sneaker silhouettes, Goldblum talks about the exclusives created from the films he was involved in and how he got his first pair of Triple S Balenciaga’s.

Peep the full episode below and peep Jeff Goldblum drop some pocket change on a gang of Yeezy Boosts, Vans and Off-White Air Presto’s.

Jeff Goldblum Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on hiphopwired.com

