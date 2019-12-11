Drake Salutes DaBaby at His Toronto Show

Fans at DaBaby’s concert in Toronto got a special treat on Tuesday night.

Local resident Drake happened to stop by. He performed Money In The Grave and also spoke to DaBaby and the audience.

Drake told DaBaby, “2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city. I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers but I wanna say congratulations. You’re killing this.”

Drake told the audience, “I love you with all my heart. I’mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020.” DaBaby responded saying he was going to pull up after the show to drop a verse on Drake’s album.