Chris Brown is giving the world an intimate look at fatherhood. Today (Dec. 11) the VA native released a picture along with the name of his newborn son.
Breezy shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s feet with the caption, “AEKO CATORI BROWN” on Instagram.
RELATED: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His Second Child
Brown welcomed his second child last month with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Harris reposted the image in her Instagram stories adding, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”
RELATED: Chris Brown’s Yard Sale Was LIT! (Watch)
Latest…
- Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To End 2019 With Brand New Song Called “War”
- Beyoncé Is Sleighing Her Holiday Season Style With The Help Of This Black Designer
- Wizards’ Isaiah Thomas Suspended For Calmly Running Up On 76ers Fan Who Cursed Him Out
- 50 Cent’s Christmas Gift to His 7-Year-Old Son, Sire, An Entire Toys R Us Store
Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com