DaBaby Runs Into Upset Fan At Gas Station, Gives Her Free Tickets To His Concert

A fan got a big surprise from DaBaby while at a gas station, Alexandria Coleman was supposed to see DaBaby at his Washington, D.C. concert, however, the concert got pushed back from Saturday to Sunday due to his SNL performance.

Coleman, who was unable to get tickets to the sold-out Sunday show, ran into DaBaby at a gas station where he jumped into her arms and invited her to his show.

Coleman and her friends were snuck into the sold-out show and were able to see her “love” in concert from the best seat in the house.