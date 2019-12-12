The Something in the Water Music Festival dropped its 2020 lineup today (Dec. 12). The star-studded roster does not disappoint and includes acts like Asap Rocky, Chance The Rapper, Clipse, H.E.R., Jaden Smith, Mahalia, Migos, Major Lazer, Post Malone, Trey Songz, Usher and more!
The festival, the brainchild of Pharrell Williams, returns to Virginia Beach, Virginia, from April 20-26.
According to WTKR, the initial announcement was made at High Schools in Virginia Beach, including Williams’ alma mater, Princess Anne High School.
Passes go on-sale Saturday, December 14 at noon.
Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell’s co-sign early on.Source:false 1 of 16
2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West.Source:false 2 of 16
3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool.Source:false 3 of 16
4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell’s clothing line.Source:false 4 of 16
5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand.Source:false 5 of 16
6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams.Source:false 6 of 16
7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his “travel bag.”Source:false 7 of 16
8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol?Source:false 8 of 16
9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show.Source:false 9 of 16
10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope.Source:false 10 of 16
11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice.Source:false 11 of 16
12. Ice Cream craze.Source:false 12 of 16
13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin’ it hard.Source:false 13 of 16
14. The infamous Pharrell hat.Source:false 14 of 16
15. Back in the day, Pharrell’s signature style included trucker hats.Source:false 15 of 16
16. When his pants were shorter than his wife’s on the red carpet.Source:false 16 of 16
Something In The Water Lineup Announced For 2020 was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com