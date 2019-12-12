DaBaby Gifts Ecstatic Fan With Tickets To Sold Out Show After Gas Station Freak Out

DaBaby is all about giving and his latest act of kindness has put us all in our feelings.

On Saturday (Dec. 7) DaBaby fan Alexandria Coleman drove from Albany, New York to Washington D.C. to catch the “Bop” artist live in concert; but due to scheduling conflicts caused by his stellar Saturday Night Live appearance the show was moved to the following day and unfortunately the tickets sold out before Coleman could cop them.

On her way home the lucky fan stopped at a gas station and as luck would have it—DaBaby was there. Coleman who was filling in a fellow patron about her disappointing venture, was overheard by DaBaby who surprised the ecstatic fan by jumping into her arms after coyly hiding behind a shelf to surprise her.

The special moment, which was caught on camera by the Kirk rapper’s crew, led to Coleman and her friends being gifted with entrance and seating at the best seats in the venue.

As TMZ reports, despite the show being sold out DaBaby made good on his promise to Coleman and her crew by allowing the trio to enter the venue with him and his crew backstage, giving Coleman an experience she would never forget.

In other DaBaby news, Drake has officially given the North Carolina MC a heavy co-sign following his sold out show in Toronto.

On Tuesday night (Dec. 10), Toronto fans received a surprise during the show, as Drake made a special appearance on stage and performed with the “Babysitter” rapper and Drizzy wasted no time congratulating DaBaby for his overwhelming success.

“2018, 2017, I used to watch you rep your city,” Drake said. “I used to watch you love your city. And look, we don’t say this to each other enough as rappers but I wanna say congratulations. You’re killing this.”

After performing a few of his hits, Drake then went on to let fans know that he was heading back to the lab to finish working on an album that he has planned to drop in 2020.

“I love you with all my heart,” Drake said. “I’ma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up in 2020.”

Check out the videos from Drake’s performance with DaBaby below.

