Mina’s House Podcast Ep. 116 – Do You Forgive Cheating?

This is the 116th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast. Hosts Mina SayWhat and Shana B talk about a lot of shady relationships this week. Of course they recap their Thanksgiving and also talk about prepare for Christmas. This weeks “In Your Feed” topics are about a woman dating her father and his son, R. Kelly being finally indicted on obtaining a fake ID to marry a 15 year old Aaliyah and Ray J and Princess Love’s possible divorce. In lieu of all the relationship drama between Moneybagg Yo, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson and Offset & Cardi B their topic is “Do You Forgive Cheating?” Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod

