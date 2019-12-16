Dion Waiters Suspended By Miami Heat For Calling Out Sick… Then Posting A Photo Of Himself On A Boat

As an adult, faking sick isn’t too hard– all you’ve really gotta do is have a convincing cough and lay low. But for some reason, no one ever told Dion Waiters the unwritten rule of playing hooky.

The Miami Heat guard told the team last week that he was unable to play or practice last week because of illness. But instead of keeping things quiet, he took to Instagram to post a picture of himself on a boat. The Heat franchise responded by suspending Waiters six games through December 23.

Heat suspended Dion Waiters because he called out sick, then posted a picture of himself on a boat pic.twitter.com/0PXqpxJfsT — Litnbamemes (@Iitnbamemes) December 16, 2019

The punishment is so harsh because this isn’t the 28-year-old’s first f*ck up this season. According to the Miami Herald, he’s been “complaining on the bench during the preseason finale, refusing to do a required weigh-in and several inappropriate posts on social media.

Let’s not also forget about his recent decision to eat edibles on the team plane and call out his head coach.

Famed coach Pat Riley, who’s an exec for the Heat is known for being hardnosed and is a stickler for strength and conditioning, so it’s not surprising that the franchise is trying to figure out how to part ways with Waiters.

In October, sources told Heavy‘s Sean Deveney that Waiters has been on the trading block “since last Christmas” but his behavior is making it difficult for the Heat to make deals with one of the other 29 franchises.

“No one was trying to take him on,” an unnamed general manager told Deveney. “He has had just kind of junk attached to him just about his whole career.”

Waiters is a Philly native that was surprisingly the fourth overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft because in his two years at Syracuse he was never a starter.

