After all the dime dropping, finger pointing, and naming names, Tekashi 6ix9ine is on the verge of possibly being granted his freedom for turning states evidence when he finally finds out his fate this week in a court of law but according to TMZ the rainbow haired rapper is as nervous as a snitch in general population.

This Wednesday (Dec. 18) the hottest rapper of 2018 turned radioactive Hip-Hop pariah will finally be sentenced for his own criminal activity and though he snitched on seemingly everyone in the Tri-state area, he still faces up to 47-years in prison for idiotically capturing himself post hits on rivals and throwing them up on social media amongst other things.

Our sources say 6ix9ine is incredibly nervous — despite his tough-guy public image — and that he has no idea what to expect. We’re told Tekashi knows he’s at the mercy of the judge — who can toss him in a cage and throw away the key for a long time if he sees fit.Just last week Tekashi penned a letter to the judge presiding over the case asking for time served and promising to change his ways only to have his baby mama take to IG to rebuff his effort and claimed he used to beat and raper her before he got locked up.Regardless of how the judge rules, life is going isn’t going to be a picnic for Tekashi as he’ll have to rock that scarlet letter “S” (snitch) for the rest of his life wherever he goes. Truth be told he might have to move to a foreign country and start his life over again if he walks, but the “Stoopid” rapper is already plotting a return to rap , so we doubt he does the logical thing at the end of the day.

Melodious Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine “Incredibly Nervous” As Sentencing Date Approaches was originally published on hiphopwired.com

