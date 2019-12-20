YangGang: Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino Endorses Andrew Yang

While all the political news in the country is centered squarely on the fate of President Donald Trump regarding his impeachment ordeal, there is still a 2020 presidential campaign underway. Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has announced publicly that he’s throwing his support behind Democratic Party hopeful, Andrew Yang.

Using Instagram on his sparsely used account, Glover let his millions of followers know that he is officially down with the Yang Gang. It was also announced by Yang that a special pop-up fundraising event Thursday (December 19) was going down Los Angeles with all proceeds going to the Yang campaign. The event has since passed and images of the event have yet to emerge in full as of yet although Yang shared some footage.

It was something of a left-field endorsement considering Glover is notoriously reclusive and not at all active on social media as he once was in years past. For some observers, the pairing makes sense as Yang is one of the younger candidates for the Democrats and many of his policies speak to many millennial voters. Yang’s background in tech and law makes him something of a longshot as a candidate pool stacked with political veterans but he’s shown some spunk in debates.

At the Los Angeles pop-up, a limited amount of Glover X Yang merchandise will be available for patrons and we expect those to fetch a pretty penny considering the rabid fandom of both men.

As far as Glover, he’s been keeping a rather low-profile after rocking a crowd-pleasing Outside Lands Festival performance that we were blessed to witness.

So excited for our L.A. Pop Up! Check out this line! #YangGang pic.twitter.com/Of6ZykZsX0 — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

Had a blast with Donald Glover today! Big thanks to everyone who came out in L.A.! pic.twitter.com/hk87FuArsS — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 19, 2019

