Playing Too Much: Swae Lee’s Ex Marliesia Ortiz Put Out $20K Hit, Takes It Back

If anything can be learned from the on-again, off-again relationship of Swae Lee and Marliesia Ortiz is that you have to cut off the toxic ones before it’s too late. Things got nasty enough between the two that Ortiz ordered a $20,000 hit on the Rae Sremmurd rapper but took the ask back.

We haven’t heard much about Lee and Ortiz of late as we’ve been getting our updates from relationship correspondent Rory of The Joe Budden Podcast regarding the pair. We have been following the relationship’s many ups and downs, including the latest incident in where Ortiz attempted to bust out the windows of Lee’s Lamborghini.

Ortiz shared a video of herself via social media filming Lee and what appears to be a bodyguard in his driveway entering a vehicle with the caption “Someone kill him I got 20k cash for you.” She walked back the threat, writing on Instagram, “I was mad and meant nothing I said. We good now u guys can chill.”

It has been a wild 2019 for Lee and Ortiz. Back in April, Ortiz accused Lee of cheating and leaking his phone number, after making the same accusations before regarding her friend, Blac Chyna.

Amid the cheating charges, Ortiz has alleged that Lee verbally abused her but she was actually arrested stemming from an August incident in where allegedly she head-butted Lee among other physically forceful acts, then saying to police upon their arrival that Lee sexually abused her before flipping up the story.

At this point, Lee should be filing a restraining order first thing Monday morning.

