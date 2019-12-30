Juicy J Apologizes For Promoting Drug Use Through His Music

After the recent death of 21-year old rapper Juice WRLD, Juicy J has joined the many fans and artists alike that are confronting themselves for the role they play in the glorification of overt drug use.

On Friday (Dec. 27) Juicy J took to Twitter to express his regret for promoting drug use throughout his illustrious career. In a simple, but remorseful message, Juicy J apologized for his role in the promotion of the nefarious lifestyle.

“If I inspired anybody to do drugs, I apologize,” Juicy J wrote.

The wave of anti-drug posts have been sparked by the number of high-profile rappers that have lost their lives due to suspected or confirmed drug overdoses. From Lil Peep in 2017 to Mac Miller in 2018, and, most recently, Juice WRLD, who died earlier this month after allegedly ingesting several Percocet pills at a Chicago airport; rappers and fans began to take a hard look at the lifestyle that was being promoted—with Chicago rapper Vic Mensa leading the charge.

As previously reported, days after Juice WRLD’s untimely passing, Vic Mensa spoke to TMZ about Hip-Hop’s role in the deaths of some of it’ youngest stars.

“We need to recognize that the shit we talk about influences children. So when we are steady pushing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of the youth,” Vic Mensa said. “We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way. Not to say that you can’t talk about your real life and the things that are happening but I think that we need to start holding each other and ourselves accountable for our glorification of the drug culture, 100 percent.”

Although Juicy J has a few songs promoting the use of drugs, his fans noticed a slight change in his message in 2017 after the death of Lil Peep. On his appearance on Rae Sremmurd’s 2018 track “Powerglide,” Juicy J speaks on Lil Peep’s death, before admitting that he needed to cut back on the prescription Xanax as he spit: “R.I.P. Lil Peep, I gotta slow down on them Xans.”

In other Juicy J news, Three 6 Mafia fans can rejoice after the “Sippin on Syrup” rapper announced that the iconic group would be making a comeback via a tour announcement.

The announcement was made via Twitter as Juicy J teased the reunion tour announcement with a high energy video with the group’s 2005 monster hit “Stay Fly” playing in the background with the accompanying message:

“THE RETURN OF THREE 6 MAFIA 2020 TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT COMING SOON”

This serves as the second reunion announcement in 2019, the first show was previously announced in August, but it only consisted of one show in their Memphis hometown. The historic reunion featured DJ Paul and Juicy J reunited on stage with original members of the Hypnotize Minds crew and surviving members of Three 6 Mafia including Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat.

The reunion marked the first time that the group appeared together since the 2012 disbandment.

