Promoter Who Allegedly Got Lumped Up By DaBaby’s Goons Promises To Sue

DaBaby is facing some serious legal troubles after a video of men said to be part of his entourage allegedly doled out a beatdown to a promoter. That same man has shown photos of his injuries and is intending to sue the North Carolina rapper.

TMZ reports that the promoter, only known as Kenneth, said that several attorneys reached out to him in order to go after the “Suge” star and his crew. In the photos, Kenneth’s face is definitely bruised, which makes sense after a video of the alleged beating showed the men handing out serious punishment.

The outlet adds that Kenneth was promoting a birthday party for rap artist Stunna 4 Vegas at a nightclub for a Thursday night (January 2) event. He claims he made a deal with DaBaby to host the party and said that a discounted rate of $30,000 was offered due to the rappers have a friendship.

In Kenneth’s words, he came up $10,000 short but promised that he’d have the following cash after the event concluded but it didn’t fly well with the goon squad. Kenneth claims that’s when things made a turn for the worse and the beating commenced. The crew also took the $20,000 on top of the alleged physical assault.

The official word from police was that Kenneth was robbed of $80, an iPhone 7, a credit card and had apple juice dumped on him. DaBaby was facing a battery charge and was held in detention without bond due to his outstanding warrant on an organized criminal activity charge in Texas.

