News One Exclusives
HomeNews One Exclusives

Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing America Closer To World War III

Iran made the announcement of the country abandoning the nuclear deal on Sunday.

Fears of a war with Iran has almost surpassed the realm of possibility following the assassination of the Middle Eastern country’s top leader, Qasem Soleimani. In an announcement made on Sunday, Iran revealed that they will no longer uphold the parameters of the Barack Obama-orchestrated 2015 nuclear deal that is clearly unraveling, and quickly, according to a report from the Associated Press.

MORE: Trump Inches America Closer To World War III By Pulling Out Of Nuclear Deal

While the country said during a television broadcast that they are open to negotiations with European allies, they did not recede any promises that they will no longer seek a nuclear weapon.

The Sunday announcement, however, is clearly indicative of a nuclear threat and might be the largest made by Iran since President Trump withdrew the U.S. out of the nuclear deal that was installed to reduce a threat in the Middle East.

Trump pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and at the time, he promised “the highest level of sanctions” against Iran until the country was in accordance with a new deal based on his terms. He also said that if Iran opposes, they “will have bigger problems than it has ever had before.”

The president’s decision has also heightened tensions between Iran and Israel, whose president, Benjamin Netanyahu, earnestly opposed the deal and thanked Trump on live TV from Jerusalem at the time.

“I think that everybody recognizes the malign intentions of Iran, and I think everybody also recognizes Israel’s right of self-defense, which is really our common defense,” Netanyahu said on May 8, 2018.

A coalition of European nations, on the other hand, expressed their regret for Trump’s problematic decision to withdraw from the deal with Iran.

Nonetheless, the killing of Soleimani is serving as a catalyst for unpredictable danger that will involve more than the U.S. An Iranian official has said that the country will “consider taking even-harsher steps over the U.S. killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani,” according to the Associated Press.

The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah political party has also said that Soleimani’s death has made U.S. military bases, warships and service members across the region targets for attacks.

Iran’s state TV shared a statement from President Hassan Rouhani’s administration declaring that the country will no longer “observe limitations on its enrichment, the amount of stockpiled enriched uranium as well as research and development in its nuclear activities.”

“The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has in a statement announced its fifth and final step in reducing Iran’s commitments under the JCPOA,” a state TV broadcaster said, referring to the acronym for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations.”

Trump has been longing to dismantle president Obama’s achievements and overall presidential legacy and his recent course of actions may enable him to do just that.

SEE ALSO:

U.S. Soldier Asks For Prayers After Black Twitter Goes Viral With World War III Memes

‘If You Look Good, You Feel Good’: D.C. Kindergarten Teacher Uplifts Students With A Day Of Pampering

People on modern technology

Black Twitter Goes Viral After Trump Pushes America Closer To World War III With Iran

15 photos Launch gallery

Black Twitter Goes Viral After Trump Pushes America Closer To World War III With Iran

Continue reading Black Twitter Goes Viral After Trump Pushes America Closer To World War III With Iran

Black Twitter Goes Viral After Trump Pushes America Closer To World War III With Iran

America woke up Friday morning with the very real threat that the country was on the verge of plunging into World War III with Iran after the assassination of the Middle East country's top military leader. President Donald Trump authorized the drone strike that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Quds Force, prompting Iran to promise "revenge" in no uncertain terms. MORE: People Think Trump Is Starting A War With Iran So He Can Be Re-Elected And Delay Impeachment Trial Panic seemed to break out across social media Thursday night after the assassination was reported, with many fearing for the safety of America. But the reaction from a certain portion of social media users was decidedly different. Black Twitter wasn't exactly downplaying the very real possibility of a new world war. But a growing number of tweets attributed to what writer Michael Arceneaux once called "essentially an extension of my black urban experience" showed that the social media collective of color was responding with choice gifs and memes to express apparent indifference to the threat of World War III. https://twitter.com/TeddyBearTAI/status/1213078462258393088?s=20 Because of that, the term "Black Twitter" was a top trending topic on the social media app on Friday morning, garnering more than 676,000 tweets before 8 a.m. EDT. Some of the gifs -- a brief animated image that replays over and over -- and memes showed Black folks fleeing the U.S. to get away from the suspected imminent danger the country's citizens face from Iran's promised retaliation. Others pointed out that this war shouldn't involve Black people since there are none who were calling the shots in the Pentagon or White House, which authorized the apparent act of war by the U.S. against Iran. One tweet, in particular, even made a light-hearted but serious reference to Black folks being jailed for refusing to fight in the presumed upcoming war. That possibility was very realistic seeing as the future of the Selective Service System, which drafts American citizens to enlist in the armed forces, is uncertain. https://twitter.com/butl3r__/status/1213021306289033216?s=20 Some tweets from Black Twitter in response to the assassination of a high-ranking Iranian official on Iraqi land also expressed concern that Black Twitter was making light of a situation that was sure to cost other lives, some of which will probably be innocent. The Black Twitter tweets further confirmed that Black folks are far from a monolith, offering various social media responses even when united by the same cause, as was the case Friday morning in response to the assassination of Soleimani. Amid all the geopolitical uncertainty, there was at least one guarantee: Black Twitter never loses. Scroll down to see some of the top tweets reacting to Trump pushing the U.S. closer to World War III.

Iran Ditches Nuclear Deal After Trump-Ordered Attack, Pushing America Closer To World War III  was originally published on newsone.com

Headlines
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close