WPHI 103.9 RE-BRANDS AS HIP HOP 103.9 AND WELCOMES THE MORNING HUSTLE

103.9 RE-BRANDS AS HIP HOP 103.9 AND WELCOMES THE MORNING HUSTLE

The Morning Hustle debuts on Monday January 6, 2020 (Philadelphia, PA) – January 6, 2020. As the biggest hip hop artists continue to emerge out of Philadelphia such as Meek Mill, Lil Uzi Vert, PNB Rock and Sim Santana, it is only fitting that one of the most dynamic hip hop stations in the country re-brands itself as Hip Hop 103.9. On Christmas Eve, WPHI went commercial-free playing 5,000 songs in a row from today’s biggest hip hop artists.

Paris Nicole, Program Director and Midday Talent on Hip Hop 103.9 stated, this is an exciting time for WPHI and the re-branding magnifies what we truly represent. We are the pulse of the city from our DJ’s and personalities to the new hip hop artists we are breaking from Philadelphia. We ARE hip hop and the ONLY source for hip hop in Philly. Starting January 6th, Hip Hop 103.9 is also adding the morning show, The Morning Hustle.

The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack, Angie Ange, “On-Air” Jordan, Lore’l and Billy Sorrells, providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connect with the lifestyle of the audience. Colby Tyner, Vice President of Programming stated, The Morning Hustle is a perfect fit for Hip Hop 103.9 and the City of Philadelphia; raw, topical and honest.

Radio One Philadelphia Station Manager Ezio Torres is excited about the fit between the new morning show and the station brand. Hip Hop 103.9 gives us the true identity to tell listeners who we are and what we do. The Morning Hustle will perfectly align with our messaging and imaging. The Radio One Philadelphia cluster includes Urban Adult Contemporary 100.3 WRNB, Urban Contemporary WPHI Hip Hop 103.9, Contemporary Inspiration Praise 107.9 HD2 and Urban Oldies Classix 107.9.

