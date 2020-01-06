Welp. It’s over already.

After stabbing Omarion in the back, dragging Moniece through the mud and alienating pretty much all of their friends and family, Apryl Jones and Fizz seem to have called it quits.

How do we know? Well, for one, they seem to have unfollowed and blocked one another on IG. That’s a pretty good sign that things are over.

Awww they were such a cute couple. No? Well, at least they gave us all the drama and petty we could muster. At the very least we can enjoy their deterioration with some good old-fashioned comedy.

But first, what are Omarion’s thoughts? Oh. Right. None.

Anyway, click through for the jokes!

Apryl And Fizz Are Apparently Broken Up And Twitter Is Destroying Them While Omarion Still Doesn’t Care was originally published on themorninghustle.com

