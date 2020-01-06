JAY-Z and Beyoncé Showed Up to the Golden Globes With Their Own Champagne

JAY-Z and Beyonce were late arrivals to the Golden Globes but they didn’t show up empty-handed.

As they waited to take their seats, their bodyguard held a bottle of Ace of Spades champagne. The awards ceremony is always a Moët & Chandon sponsored event but of course, music royalty won’t think of drinking such something that wasn’t praised by Fine Champagne Magazine.

Ace of Spades is not only supported by JAY-Z but also, “It holds its own against the world’s best champagnes,” wrote wine critic Mark Oldman.