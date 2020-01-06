We now know the name of Queen Latifah’s son.

According to Love B. Scott, the rapper and actress welcomed baby Rebel with longtime partner Eboni Nichols back in 2019.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The couple met back in 2009 on the set of Dancing with the Stars. They’ve been together since 2013.

Queen Latifah has yet to publicly confirm the birth of her child. Still, peep photos of Rebel here.

Source: Love B. Scott

See Also: Report: Queen Latifah Mothers Child With Longtime Partner [Photos]

Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: