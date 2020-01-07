Summer Walker Steps Out Of Her Introvert Bag To Check Women Sliding In Her Man’s DM’s

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
In today’s Lo’ Down with Lore’l, Lore’l runs down how Summer Walker stepped out of her introvert bag to check the women sliding in her man’s DM, why George Lopez’s joke about Trump didn’t go over so well with neither Trump supports or national security, plus shares audio from Kevin Hart’s fight with his trainer/friend…
