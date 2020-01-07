In case you missed it, shortly after Kevin Hart released his Don’t F**k This Up documentary on Netflix, a clip of his wife Eniko’s response to his cheating scandal went viral. She was hurt, but in the end said she was “glad it happened” because it strengthened their relationship.

Would Eniko have the same response if Kevin was a regular joe? Some people say yes and others say no, but the conversation brought up this question: Which celebrities would you forgive for cheating on you?

Billy Sorrells lays out his top five up top. Press play!

Got 5 On It: Which 5 Celebrities Would You Give A Pass For Cheating? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

