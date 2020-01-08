Rob Kardashian Wants Sole Custody of Daughter

Rob Kardashian is putting his foot down and wants to end his joint custody agreement with Blac Chyna over their 3-year-old daughter Dream.

Rob would like Chyna to only have time with their daughter on weekend days and he wants a nanny present.

Rob also says Blac Chyna is a danger to their daughter and claims that he has noticed a change in his daughter’s behavior and personal hygiene.

To top it off Rob also wants Chyna to take drug and alcohol tests at least 30 minutes before being with Dream.