DaBaby won’t be charged in the Dallas/Ft. Worth airport fight that went down last month.

DaBaby’s lawyer, Michael Heiskell, presented video evidence to the Tarrant County D.A. showing that DaBaby wasn’t involved in the fight which resulted in the D.A. dropping him from the case.

The “BOP” rapper still faces charges of battery and robbery out of Miami after beating up a concert promoter who allegedly shorted him $10,000 in performance fees.