It’s been rumored around for a while that MoneyBagg Yo and Ari are seeing each other but it has officially been confirmed.

We began seeing them toghethr in clubs, at dinners and other outings but recently in an interview MoneyBagg Yo revealed that she and him are seeing each other.

Ari also posted her Instagram a picture of MoneyBagg Yo’s album of his cover, #TimeServed dropping tomorrow and commented, “first one to hear it…I’m proud of you”.

