Will Smith Brings Out “Fresh Prince“ To Rap His Life Story on ‘Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’

Will Smith may be most known for his acting ability, but during his recent appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon—he made sure to show everyone that Hip-Hop is still at his core.

While out promoting his long awaited film, Bad Boys For Life, Will Smith stopped by the late night show and decided to perform a retrospective sequence in which he and host Jimmy Fallon rapped “The History of Will Smith”, with musical backing by The Roots of course.

During the flashback performance, the Fresh Prince gave shout outs to every milestone of his three decade spanning career, including his breakout in acting roles like Fresh Prince, the original Bad Boys, Men in Black, Wild Wild West and Shark Tale among others.

It wasn’t all song and dance, Will joined Fallon on the couch to discuss his illustrious career and the moment when legendary action film director Michael Bay dubbed him a “movie star.”

“Michael Bay’s like ‘Dude, I’m gonna make you a freakin’ movie star. Take your shirt off,’” Smith recalled. “I was like ‘Mike, come on, man. Runnin’ with your shirt off? Come on, man. He was like ‘Dude! You don’t know! I know!’”

In addition, Will Smith also revealed that while his goal going into the third installment of the Bad Boys franchise was to perform his own stunts like Tom Cruise—but age showed him differently.

“I told myself I was doing all of my stunts,” Smith said. “I was doing Tom Cruise, you know, just hanging on the side of an airplane at 50. I was like ‘Man, I’m better than Tom Cruise.’ I did, like, two stunts and I’m like ‘I’m not better than Tom Cruise.’”

