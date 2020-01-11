Rapper Trick Daddy was arrested in Miami on a cocaine and DUI charge, Saturday morning.

According to the police report, a Miami-Dade police officer responded to a report of a driver who was running lights and hitting signs.

When police found the driver, he appeared to be asleep behind the wheel. The officer then knocked on the window to alert the driver. Officers asked for his license and identified the man as 45-year-old Maurice Samuel Young, which is Trick Daddy’s birth name.

Trick Daddy told officers he had five drinks earlier in the night and was on his way home. He agreed to a field sobriety test, but failed. The officers took him into Hammocks District Station, where they later found cocaine inside a dollar bill in his possession.

According to The Miami Herald, Trick Daddy also had a previous warrant for driving under the influence. His bond was set at a total of $6,000 for both the cocaine possession and DUI charge.

Source: The Miami Herald

Trick Daddy Arrested On DUI & Cocaine Possession Charges was originally published on hot963.com