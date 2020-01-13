Meek Mill Sued By Ex-Philly Cop Over ‘Free Meek’ Documentary

It looks like Meek Mill cannot catch a break from the law.

The 32-year-old rapper is being sued by a fired Philadelphia police officer for using her image in his critically acclaimed Amazon documentary, ‘Free Meek.’

The docu-series featured Sequeta Williams in a brief clip while discussing Philadelphia’s “do not call” list — which consists of officers banned from testifying in court due to their lack of credibility.

“The DA’s Office generated a specific list that has 66 names of police officers on it,” Bridge says in the documentary. “There have been findings by the Police Department the officers have lied to Internal Affairs, to other police officers, or in court,” says assistant defender Brad Bridge in the episode while Willam’s picture is briefly displayed.

In the lawsuit filed last week, Willams’s defense argued that her image and the narration defamed her reputation by implying that she was a ‘dirty and dishonest’ cop.

Williams landed on the “do not call” list after allegedly pulling a gun out during an off-duty dispute at a local North Philadelphia bar two years ago, where she was charged and later acquitted.

While neither parties have yet to comment on the lawsuit, Willaims seeks to collect more than $75,000 in damages from the rapper, Jay-Z, Amazon, and others in federal court.