Yung Joc Spotted Driving For Ride Share App In Atlanta

It seems that even celebrities gotta make extra money to make ends meet. A fan named J’Koni took a video of Young Joc driving for the rideshare app, “Pull Up and Go” in Atlanta.

It was clear that the J’Koni was trying to clown Joc as he asked him why he was driving for the rideshare and saying that he must’ve “fallen off.”

Young Joc didn’t get upset with the passengers, he calmly said that driving gave him a way to make extra money.

J’Koni continued to press Joc about his new occupation but hey a mans gotta do what a mans gotta do.