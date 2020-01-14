Lori Harvey May Have A Future in Prison After Being Charged For Hit And Run

Oop! Meek Mill is not the only one who has Lori Harvey on his wish list because the feds seem to be closing in on Harvey as well.

Related: Future and Lori Harvey Confirm Relationship

The 23-year-old was recently charged with two misdemeanors in a hit-and-run case that occurred last October.

Harvey, who is the stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey, was hit with one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing a peace officer as well as a count of hit-and-run resulting in property damage.

As you may recall, Harvey was arrested three months ago after crashing her G Wagon into a parked car in Beverly Hills.

During the time of the incident occurred, Harvey fleed the scene delaying police investigation.

Harvey has not commented on her recent charges.

The social media influencer recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish vacation to Jamacia with rumored boo and rapper, Future.

We hope that all charges are dropped against Harvey so that she can continue to live a good life — pun intended.