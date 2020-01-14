Justin Bieber Reacts To Roddy Ricch Beating Him To Number One

Roddy Ricch’s The Box is the number one song on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Justin Bieber thought he might have had it locked down when he released his track Yummy.

Some people criticized Bieber for posting messages on social media telling people to stream his song so he could top the chart but Ricch’s song outdueled JB. Yummy landed at number 2 this week.

Bieber had no problem congratulating Roddy for the accomplishment.

Justin tweeted, “Thanks everyone. So thankful. #yummy. @RoddyRich You had to go and make a banger smh! Haha ur the man!! Love the song!! congrats on your first #1!! Everyone go stream #thebox”