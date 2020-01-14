O.T. Genasis Is Back With Another Gang Banger Themed Remake Song [Video]

O.T. Genasis is attempting to extend his hot streak with his unconventional approach to singing. He has added his own street flair to a Grammy nominated pop single.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Atlanta native has remixed Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles”. The result is yet another gang banger influenced take on the piano driven tune that once captivated White American in 2002. As expected the lyrics are nothing nice. “When I meet you, I won’t miss you / I’ll put you under / ‘Cause you gon’ fall, from my 9 / I like walk-ups, I love drive-bys / ‘Cause you know I’ll hit you with my 9 / Yo momma won’t see you tonight.”

His delivery misses the mark when trying to hit the original notes but the “Cut It” rapper has clearly run out of F’s to give. Nevertheless he still brings the performance to life in a hilarious video that finds him at the piano while sporting a blue rag on his head. Even though it is clear he doesn’t know how to play the keys he takes the role quite serious.

This is not the first time the man born Odis Oliver Flores has attempted to bring the gap with his off key vocals. In late 2019 he turned Keyshia Cole’s “Love” into a Crip-tastic ballad about laying down his street rivals. While “Never Knew” became a viral sensation it was all to the dismay of Keyshia Cole who publicly panned his effort.

“My only concern—this is a genuine concern is that you know, I am trying to get my music where it used to be. I’m trying to find that passion for the music that I used to have so long ago when I was trying to get out of Oakland,” she explained. “So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say?”

You can see O.T.’s “Tonight” below.

