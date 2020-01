Tekashi 69 is reportedly looking for a change of scenery from jail while serving his time because he reportedly feels like his safety is at risk.

Lance Lazzaro, Tekashi’s lawyer, filed court docs asking the judge in Tekashi’s case to allow him to serve the rest of his 24-month sentence under house arrest or in a community correctional facility, according to reports at TMZ

His lawyer claims Tekashi’s safety is seriously at risk because of his snitching reputation

