Professor Spent Grant Money At Strip Clubs

A former Drexel University professor has been accused of using federal grant money to do a different kind of research.

Prosecutors say Chika Nwankpa spent over $185,000 in grant money from the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation.

$96,000 of the misappropriated funds were spent at strip clubs and sports bars. The other $89,000 was used for meals and iTunes purchases. All of this happened between 2010 and 2017.

A Drexel University investigation uncovered the spending. Nwankpa agreed to repay over $53,000 of the money. He was arrested on Monday and is facing two counts that could put him in jail for up to 14 years.