We Found Tommy! Joseph Sikora Tells Paris Nicole Why POWER Ending Is Bittersweet!

Joseph Sikora aka “Tommy” from the hit show Power stopped by the Hip Hop 103.9 studio to catch up with Paris Nicole. Sikora recapped the latest episode of the hit show on Starz that aired on Sunday.

With Power coming to an end very soon the 43-year-old actor gives us some of his favorite behind the scenes moments. He also speaks about his relationship with Power Executive Producer 50 Cent and laughs about some of 50’s trolling on Instagram.

Not only was Sikora having a great time shooting everyones favorite drama series he has been trying out for other shows as well. Yes, you heard right Tommy Egan is not jaded by his recent work on Power and still is willing to try out for a position on a new series. The Chicago native has not gone into detail about which shows he made the cut for but all you need to know is he’s workin’ workin! Speaking of working, Joseph has picked up the pen himself and started working on writing his on TV series. Maybe we will see another Joseph and Lala Anthony steamy scene but on a different show?

As we all would’ve done Paris asks Joseph who shot Ghost? Drum roll… Watch the interview below for the tea!

Related: ‘Power’ Recap: Ghost And Tommy Are Literally Out For Each Other’s Blood

Also On Hip-Hop 103.9: