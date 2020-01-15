Whitney Houston and Biggie Will Officially Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has officially announced its 2020 class of inductees. The list includes Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, and T. Rex.

The induction ceremony is currently set to be held on Saturday, May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall and will also be showing on HBO and played on SiriusXM’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame radio station.

This class presents a musically diverse and inclusive class sampling everything from R&B and Hip Hop to soft rock.

Michael McDonald of the Doobie Brothers said to Rolling Stone, “Each of those bands has helped shape the form that rock & roll has taken over the years, “That’s what I like to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame do: pick those bands that have sculpted what we see rock & roll as today.”

There are numerous members of this class that will be inducted posthumously, including The Notorious B.I.G., Whitney Houston, Michael Hossack and Keith Knudsen of the Doobies, and all members of T. Rex with the exception of Bill Legend. If tradition holds, Houston, Biggie, and T. Rex will be honored with tribute performances.

The nominees were officially announced back in October. To be eligible for the 2020 class, each artist or group’s first single or album had to be released in 1994 or earlier. Biggie’s first of his two critically acclaimed albums Ready to Die –which featured his singles “Juicy” and “Big Poppa”– was released in 1994, making him eligible. Whitney Houston’s self-titled first album dropped back in 1985, with her hits “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and “I Will Always Love You,” dropping well before 1994 cut off.

