Promise?: “Cash Me Outside” Girl Bhad Bhabie Announces She’s Taking A Break From Social Media

Well, y’all officially broke a 16-year-old culture vulture.

After years of being called everything from a culture appropriator to a racist, Danielle Bregoli a.k.a Bhad Bhabie a.k.a. the “Cash Me Outside” girl has officially quit social media…for now.

Ever since bursting onto the social media scene in 2016 thanks to her infamous rant on Dr. Phil, the Boynton Beach, Florida born teenager made a name for herself acting like she grew in the trap. While most people knew she was just imitating what she saw on TV and heard on the radio, it was enough to get her in rap videos and even landed her a record deal.

But it seems like the social media bullying became too much for her young mind and let her followers know that “Due to my mental health I will be taking a small break from this app I hate to say it but y’all won!” After stating that the constant slander achieved the goal of making a “lil 16 year old completely lose it!” Bhabie asked everyone to imagine what it would be like to be called a “racist white cunt every second of they day.”

We imagine not so well, but life on social media is a cold game these days. She could’ve just disable the comments or something, but to each his/her own.

While many of her fans supported her decision to take a break to work on herself, don’t be surprised if there are those who feel Danielle talking about mental health is yet another form of culture appropriation as mental health problems in the Black community is a problem that’s been a huge topic of discussion for months. Just sayin.’

Still, everyone has their breaking point and for a young teenager who’s been dealing with constant slander for the past few years, she did last longer than most would’ve.

